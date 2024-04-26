10 Tips To Help Manage High Blood Sugar Levels This Summer

Regular monitoring allows you to track how your body responds to different foods, etc.

Managing high blood sugar levels during the summer requires a combination of lifestyle adjustments and careful monitoring. Keep reading as we list tips to help you better manage high blood sugar levels in summer.

Here are tips to help manage blood sugar levels and boost overall health:

1. Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of water helps prevent dehydration, which can lead to higher blood sugar levels. It also aids in flushing out excess sugar through urine, thus helping to maintain stable blood sugar levels.

2. Choose low-glycemic foods

Low-glycemic foods such as vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins are digested more slowly, leading to a gradual rise in blood sugar levels. This prevents spikes and crashes, promoting better blood sugar control.

3. Monitor carbohydrate intake

Being mindful of carbohydrate intake is crucial for managing blood sugar levels. Opt for complex carbohydrates like whole grains and legumes, which provide sustained energy without causing rapid blood sugar spikes.

4. Be active

Regular physical activity helps improve insulin sensitivity, allowing cells to better absorb glucose from the bloodstream. Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days of the week to help manage blood sugar levels and promote overall health.

5. Protect your skin

Sunburn can stress the body and lead to temporary insulin resistance, causing blood sugar levels to rise. Use sunscreen, seek shade, and wear protective clothing to prevent sunburn and maintain stable blood sugar levels.

6. Plan ahead for outdoor activities

When engaging in outdoor activities, such as picnics or hiking, plan your meals and snacks to include a balance of carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats. Pack diabetes-friendly snacks to avoid relying on high-sugar options when hunger strikes.

7. Manage stress

Stress can raise blood sugar levels by triggering the release of hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. Practice stress-reducing activities such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or yoga to help keep blood sugar levels in check.

8. Monitor blood sugar levels regularly

Regular monitoring allows you to track how your body responds to different foods, activities, and medications. It helps you make informed decisions about your diabetes management and catch any fluctuations early.

9. Stay cool

High temperatures can affect insulin absorption and increase the risk of dehydration, both of which can impact blood sugar levels. Stay cool by seeking air-conditioned environments, wearing lightweight clothing, and staying hydrated.

10. Stick to your treatment plan

Consistency is key in managing blood sugar levels. Follow your healthcare provider's recommendations regarding medication, insulin, diet, and exercise to maintain stable blood sugar levels and overall health.

Following these tips consistently and integrating them into your daily routine can help manage blood sugar levels effectively during the summer months. Additionally, they promote overall health by supporting hydration, balanced nutrition, physical activity, stress management, and adherence to treatment plans.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.