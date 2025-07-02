No-Gym Needed: Lifestyle Expert's Easy Trick To Regulate Blood Sugar

As type 2 diabetes continues to surge across India, driven by sedentary lifestyles and poor dietary habits, wellness expert Luke Coutinho points to a surprisingly simple movement that may help regulate blood sugar: the Soleus Push-Up (SPU). Backed by emerging scientific research, this low-effort calf exercise could become a useful tool in managing post-meal glucose spikes, particularly for those seeking accessible, at-home strategies.

In a recent Instagram post, Luke Coutinho has urged the country to confront and fight health problems like obesity and diabetes that are very common in India.

Luke claims that a sedentary lifestyle can have a silently devastating effect on your health, regardless of whether you have diabetes, prediabetes, or cardiac problems. One ought to expect metabolic decrease, impaired circulation, and elevated blood sugar.

Soleus Push-Up, a simple yet efficient method of exercising while seated, makes it feasible to manage these problems. It is primarily composed of a lot of mitochondria and slow-twitch fibres, which enable effective glucose absorption.

How to do Soleus Push-Up:

30 minutes after meals, whether you spend there watching TV or listening to music.

Keep your back straight when you sit.

Get on your tiptoes by lifting your heels off the ground.

Keeping your toes on the ground, drop your heels back down.

Aim for 300 reps over time after starting with 100.

Benefits of Soleus Push-Up:

The soleus muscle improves lipid profiles by aiding in the absorption of fatty acids and glucose from the bloodstream when it is activated. It stimulates the soleus, a strong muscle in your lower leg that gets its energy from circulating fat and blood sugar. This results in increased calorie burning while seated and improved blood sugar regulation after meals. A research by Marc T Hamilton et al. found that regular SPUs significantly improved VLDL metabolism, lipid levels, and glucose tolerance, all important markers of metabolic health. According to a recent study, SPU helped cut blood sugar rises after meals by more than 50 per cent. Consistent practice enhances circulation, promotes insulin function, and may even aid in fat metabolism.

Luke Coutinho suggests that soleus push-ups are neither a treatment nor a substitute for medical care or leading a healthy lifestyle. Their effects are consistent and develop gradually over time.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.