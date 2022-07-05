10 Superfoods That Promote Better Quality Sleep

Kiwi aids the production of melatonin: hormone which promotes quality sleep

Superfoods refer to foods that have a high nutritive value. These foods stand out from other food groups as they are much higher in numerous nutrients good for the body and are very healthy. What we eat greatly influences our health, moods, and even our sleep cycle. For example, drinking coffee before bed might disrupt your sleep due to high caffeine.

What we eat daily can influence our sleep no matter what time of the day. Hence, it is encouraged to keep a close eye on what you are eating if you have been experiencing poor sleep. In this article, we discuss superfoods that are ideal for you if you want to improve your quality of sleep. These foods can be consumed at one's convenience and not just before bed or for dinner.

10 superfoods that promote better sleep:

1. Nuts

Nuts are a popular superfood group. They are packed with various nutrients and are also filling. Nuts especially almonds and walnuts have been proven to improve the quality of sleep. They are rich in the amino acid ‘tryptophan'. This amino acid improves the quality of sleep.

2. Chamomile tea

Various teas come under the superfood group. Although some might be high in caffeine and cause trouble in sleeping, teas such as chamomile tea may be helpful. Chamomile tea is a great addition to your night routine as it is calming and rich in antioxidants.

3. Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds and various other seeds come under the superfood group as they are rich in various nutrients. Pumpkin seeds are rich in magnesium. This mineral aids in improving the quality of sleep.

4. Kiwi

Kiwi is a popular superfood known for its contribution to the production of happy hormones. It is rich in serotonin which aids the production of melatonin. Melatonin is linked to providing good quality sleep.

5. Yogurt

Yogurt is a great superfood for good sleep as it has been linked to improving gut health. Poor gut health may affect your sleep cycle adversely. It is also rich in vitamin B12, calcium, protein, etc. These nutrients have been directly linked to providing better sleep.

6. Mushrooms

Mushrooms are an underrated superfood. They are rich in various vitamins and minerals. They have been linked to bettering our immune system and cardiovascular functions. Both of these systems affect our sleep.

7. Tomatoes

Tomatoes are rich in the antioxidant ‘lycopene'. This antioxidant plays an integral role in proving good sleep. It also promotes better heart health. Poor heart health may cause disturbance in sleep.

8. Broccoli

Broccoli is a low-calorie source of various nutrients and fibre. Broccoli has been proven to increase REM i.e. rapid eye movement which is a sleep phase we experience during the night. High REM means better quality of sleep.

9. Bananas

Bananas are rich in vitamin B and potassium, both of which aid in improving the quality of sleep. Bananas are even more encouraged for people that suffer from insomnia. Although, bananas may only be helpful along with the correct treatment prescribed by the doctor.

10. Fish

Fish especially salmon is abundant in omega'3 fatty acids. These proteins benefit various parts of our body and have noticeably improved the quality of sleep for many people.

In conclusion, what you eat can help you achieve the best sleep. Besides what you eat, be watchful of your other habits and overall lifestyle. Exercising regularly can also help improve your quality of sleep and overall sleep cycle.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.