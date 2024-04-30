10 Reasons Why You Should Consume Indian Gooseberry (Amla) During Summer

Amla has a cooling effect on the body, making it particularly beneficial during the hot summer months

Indian gooseberry, commonly known as amla, is a powerhouse of nutrients and offers numerous health benefits, especially when consumed during the summer season. Keep reading as we share a list of health benefits you can achieve this summer from consuming amla.

10 Health benefits of consuming amla in summer:

1. Rich source of vitamin C

Amla is one of the richest natural sources of vitamin C. This nutrient helps boost the immune system, strengthens the body's defence against infections, and aids in faster recovery from illnesses. It also acts as a powerful antioxidant, protecting cells from damage caused by free radicals.

2. Improves digestion

Amla contains high amounts of fibre, which aids in digestion and prevents constipation. The fibre content also helps regulate bowel movements and promotes a healthy gut microbiome, reducing the risk of digestive disorders like gastritis and indigestion.

3. Enhances skin health

The antioxidant properties of amla help protect the skin from damage caused by UV radiation and environmental pollutants. Regular consumption of amla promotes collagen production, which keeps the skin firm and youthful, reducing the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

4. Promotes hair growth

Amla is known for its hair-strengthening properties. It nourishes the scalp, prevents dandruff, and stimulates hair follicles, leading to healthier and stronger hair growth. Amla oil or amla-based hair masks can also help improve hair texture and prevent premature greying.

5. Lowers blood sugar levels

Amla contains compounds like polyphenols and flavonoids, which help regulate blood sugar levels. Consuming amla regularly can aid in managing diabetes by improving insulin sensitivity and reducing blood sugar spikes after meals.

6. Reduces cholesterol levels

The fibre and antioxidants in amla help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol levels in the blood while increasing HDL (good) cholesterol levels. This reduces the risk of heart disease and stroke by preventing the buildup of plaque in the arteries.

7. Boosts liver function

Amla is beneficial for liver health as it helps flush out toxins from the body and promotes the production of enzymes that aid in detoxification. Regular consumption of amla can protect the liver from damage caused by alcohol, pollutants, and other harmful substances.

8. Aids weight loss

The high fibre content in amla promotes satiety and reduces appetite, making it an excellent addition to weight loss diets. It also boosts metabolism, allowing the body to burn calories more efficiently, thereby aiding in weight management.

9. Improves eye health

Amla is rich in vitamin A and carotenoids, which are essential for maintaining good vision and preventing age-related macular degeneration and cataracts. Regular consumption of amla can help improve eyesight and protect the eyes from oxidative damage.

10. Alleviates heat-related disorders

Amla has a cooling effect on the body, making it particularly beneficial during the hot summer months. It helps prevent heatstroke, dehydration, and other heat-related disorders by keeping the body hydrated and regulating internal temperature.

Overall, incorporating amla into your diet during the summer season can provide a wide range of health benefits, from boosting immunity and improving digestion to enhancing skin and hair health. Its rich nutrient profile and antioxidant properties make it a valuable addition to a healthy lifestyle.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.