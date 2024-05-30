10 Health Benefits Of Indian Bael Juice

Bael juice is rich in vitamins C and A, along with other antioxidants

Indian Bael is a tree native to India whose fruit is used for medicinal and culinary purposes. The fruit, commonly referred to as bael or wood apple, is rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Indian Bael juice is made by extracting the liquid from the pulp of the bael fruit, often mixed with water and sweeteners to enhance its flavour. This juice is renowned for its numerous health benefits. Consuming Indian Bael juice is generally considered healthy, offering a natural way to support various bodily functions and maintain overall well-being. Read on as we share the many benefits of consuming bael juice.

Here's how Indian bael juice boosts your health:

1. Improves digestion

Bael juice contains a high amount of dietary fibre and pectin, which help regulate bowel movements and maintain a healthy digestive system. It acts as a natural laxative, easing constipation and helping in the smooth passage of stool.

2. Anti-inflammatory properties

Bael juice has anti-inflammatory compounds like tannins, flavonoids, and coumarins. These substances inhibit the production of inflammatory mediators in the body.

3. Boosts immunity

Bael juice is rich in vitamins C and A, along with other antioxidants. These nutrients enhance the immune system by stimulating the production of white blood cells and protecting the body from oxidative stress.

4. Controls diabetes

The presence of compounds like ferulic acid and rutin in bael juice helps in regulating blood sugar levels. These compounds improve insulin sensitivity and lower blood glucose levels.

5. Prevents scurvy

Bael juice is an excellent source of vitamin C, which is essential for the synthesis of collagen, a protein required for the maintenance of healthy skin, cartilage, and bones.

6. Improves respiratory health

The anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties of bael juice help in soothing the respiratory tract and reducing symptoms of respiratory conditions like asthma and bronchitis.

7. Enhances skin health

Antioxidants and vitamins in bael juice protect the skin from oxidative stress and promote the production of collagen, improving skin elasticity and preventing premature aging.

8. Supports heart health

Bael juice contains potassium and other beneficial compounds that help regulate blood pressure and cholesterol levels. These compounds improve heart function and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

9. Detoxifies the body

Bael juice acts as a natural detoxifier by flushing out toxins from the body. Its high fibre content aids in the elimination of waste products through the digestive system.

10. Anti-microbial properties

Bael juice has natural antimicrobial properties due to the presence of compounds like tannins and phenols, which inhibit the growth of harmful bacteria and fungi.

The consumption of Indian bael juice provides a wide range of health benefits, from improved digestion and enhanced immunity to better skin and heart health. These benefits occur through various mechanisms, such as antioxidant activity, anti-inflammatory effects, and regulation of metabolic processes, contributing to overall health and well-being. Regular inclusion of bael juice in the diet can help maintain and boost health naturally.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.