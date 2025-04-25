6 Reasons To Make Bael Juice A Part Of Your Summer Diet

As the summer season sets in, staying hydrated becomes crucial for maintaining good health and overall well-being. One of the effective ways to combat the adverse effects of rising temperatures is by incorporating cooling drinks into your diet. Bael juice is one of the refreshing options that can help quench your thirst but also provide essential nutrients. Indian Bael also known as wood apple is a fruit rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. Bael juice is prepared by extracting the liquid from the pulp of the bael fruit, often mixed with water and sweeteners to enhance its flavor.

Bael juice is renowned for its numerous health benefits. Here are some of these.

Health benefits of bael juice

1. Hydration

Bael juice is rich in water content, making it an excellent choice for summer. It can help replenish lost fluids and maintain electrolyte balance.

2. Digestive health

Excessive heat can slow down digestion and contribute to several digestive discomforts. Bael juice contains dietary fiber, which aids digestion and can help alleviate issues such as constipation, a common concern during hot weather when dietary habits may change.

3. Keeps you cool

Bael juice possesses cooling properties that can help reduce the body's heat from the inside out, making it an ideal beverage for hot summer days.

4. Rich in nutrients

Bael juice is not just hydrating but highly nutritious. It is a powerhouse of essential nutrients including vitamin C, fibre and vitamin A. Bael juice also contains several antioxidants that combat oxidative stress and reduce the risk of certain diseases.

5. Helps with weight management

For those trying to lose weight, bael juice can be beneficial. It is low in calories and keeps you full for longer, helping you avoid unhealthy snacking.

6. Enhances skin health

The antioxidants and vitamins present in bael can also benefit your skin. It can potentially reduce skin issues aggravated by heat and sun exposure and improve skin elasticity.

As temperatures rise, opt for cooling drinks like bael juice to keep yourself hydrated, energized, and refreshed all summer long. Incorporating bael juice into your summer diet is simple. You can enjoy it on its own, mix it with other fruits for added flavour, or blend it into smoothies.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.