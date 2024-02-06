10 Gut-Friendly Foods To Consume For Better Sleep

The active compound in turmeric, known as curcumin, has anti-inflammatory effects on the gut

Gut-friendly foods have the potential to improve sleep. This is because there is a strong connection between the gut and the brain, known as the gut-brain axis. The gut houses trillions of microorganisms, collectively known as the gut microbiota, which play a crucial role in many aspects of our health, including sleep.

Serotonin is a neurotransmitter that helps regulate mood, appetite, and sleep. The majority of serotonin (about 90%) is produced in the gut. A healthy gut microbiota can promote the production of serotonin, which can contribute to better sleep.

A healthy gut microbiota also aids in the proper digestion and absorption of nutrients. Nutrient deficiencies, such as deficiencies in certain vitamins and minerals, can lead to sleep disturbances. By consuming gut-friendly foods that support optimal nutrient absorption, you can ensure your body gets the required nutrients for a good night's sleep.

Consuming gut-friendly foods can help improve sleep by promoting a healthy gut microbiome, reducing inflammation, and providing essential nutrients. Keep reading as we share a list of foods you can add to your diet for better gut health and sleep.

Here are ten gut-friendly foods that can promote better sleep:

1. Bananas

They are rich in magnesium, potassium, and tryptophan, which promote muscle relaxation, melatonin production, and improve sleep quality.

2. Kiwi

Kiwis are packed with serotonin, antioxidants, and vitamins C and E, which can help regulate sleep patterns and improve sleep quality.

3. Almonds

These nuts are a good source of magnesium and healthy fats, which can help relax muscles and regulate sleep patterns.

4. Yogurt

Opt for plain yogurt or one with live cultures (probiotics) as they support a healthy gut microbiome and aid in digestion, preventing discomfort that can interrupt sleep.

5. Ginger

Known for its anti-inflammatory properties, ginger can reduce inflammation in the gut and improve digestion, promoting better sleep.

6. Oats

Whole-grain oats contain melatonin, fibre, and vitamins that regulate blood sugar levels, promote satiety, and help maintain stable energy levels throughout the night.

7. Fatty fish

Omega-3 fatty acids found in fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines can reduce inflammation, promote optimal brain function, and regulate sleep.

8. Chamomile tea

This herbal tea has mild sedative properties, soothing the digestive system and promoting relaxation, which can aid in falling asleep.

9. Turmeric

The active compound in turmeric, known as curcumin, has anti-inflammatory effects on the gut, promoting a healthy gut microbiome and better sleep.

10. Fermented foods

Incorporating fermented foods like sauerkraut, kimchi, and kefir can introduce beneficial bacteria (probiotics) into the gut, supporting digestion and overall gut health for better sleep.

Incorporate a variety of these foods into your regular diet to ensure diverse nutrient intake. Avoid consuming large meals close to bedtime, as this can disrupt digestion and hinder sleep quality. Listen to your body and pay attention to any adverse reactions or discomfort that may indicate a specific food is not suitable for you.

Remember, a healthy gut contributes to overall well-being, including better sleep quality. However, if you experience persistent sleep issues, it's advisable to consult a healthcare professional for further evaluation and guidance.

