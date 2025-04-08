10 Foods You Should Consume With Magnesium For Better Absorption

Certain foods can help enhance the absorption of magnesium in the body, making it more effective in supporting health. Magnesium is vital for muscle function, nerve transmission, energy production, and bone health, but not all the magnesium consumed is absorbed efficiently. Nutrients like vitamin D, B6, and prebiotics play an important role in improving magnesium absorption. Foods rich in these nutrients help activate magnesium pathways in the gut and enhance its transport across cells. Keep reading as we share a list of foods to improve your absorption of magnesium.

10 Foods you must consume with magnesium for better absorption

1. Fatty fish

Fatty fish are rich in vitamin D, which is crucial for enhancing magnesium absorption. Vitamin D stimulates proteins in the intestine that transport magnesium into the bloodstream. Pairing magnesium-rich foods with fish helps maximise mineral uptake and supports bone and muscle function.

2. Avocados

Avocados contain healthy fats and B vitamins, especially B6, which aids in magnesium utilisation at the cellular level. Their fat content also improves the bioavailability of fat-soluble vitamins like D, indirectly supporting magnesium absorption and metabolism.

3. Bananas

Bananas provide vitamin B6 and potassium, both of which enhance magnesium's activity in the body. Vitamin B6 helps transport magnesium to where it's needed, especially muscles and nerves, making this fruit a smart pairing with magnesium sources.

4. Yogurt

Probiotic-rich yogurt supports gut health by improving the intestinal environment, making it easier for magnesium to be absorbed. A balanced gut microbiome plays a big role in how efficiently nutrients like magnesium are taken up by the body.

5. Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds are already high in magnesium, but they also contain zinc, which supports the transport of magnesium within cells. Eating them with foods rich in vitamin D or B6 boosts overall absorption, making this seed a double win for magnesium levels.

6. Dark leafy greens

These greens contain both magnesium and vitamin K, which work together to support calcium and magnesium balance in the body. They're also high in fibre, which supports gut health, thereby helping magnesium absorption.

7. Whole grains

Whole grains provide B vitamins and prebiotics. Prebiotics feed healthy gut bacteria that can enhance mineral absorption. The combination of fibre, vitamins, and magnesium makes whole grains a supportive base for better nutrient uptake.

8. Almonds

Almonds contain both magnesium and vitamin E, along with healthy fats and small amounts of B vitamins. Their fat content and nutrient synergy support the absorption and cellular utilisation of magnesium, especially for muscle and nerve health.

9. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate is rich in magnesium and contains prebiotic fibre and antioxidants. The prebiotics help maintain a healthy gut environment that favours better magnesium absorption, while antioxidants reduce inflammation, allowing magnesium to function more efficiently.

10. Eggs

Eggs are a source of both vitamin D and B vitamins, including B6, which makes them a helpful companion to magnesium-rich foods. When consumed together, these nutrients help magnesium be absorbed and utilised more effectively, supporting bone, mood, and energy regulation.

Pairing magnesium with these supportive foods not only improves absorption but also enhances the body's ability to use it where it's most needed from calming the nervous system to strengthening bones and regulating energy.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.