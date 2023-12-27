10 Diet Tips You Should Continue Following In 2024

Eating appropriate portion sizes helps prevent overeating, maintain healthy body weight

Following a well-balanced diet is the key to healthy life and overall health. As the new year commences, it is a good time to reevaluate your dietary habits and lifestyle. This can help you implement a healthier lifestyle. Keep reading as we discuss which diet tips you should continue following in 2024.

Follow these diet suggestions this new year for better health:

1. Prioritise whole foods

Including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats in your diet provides essential nutrients, fibre, and antioxidants, leading to improved overall health. Plan your meals using whole foods, avoid processed foods, and opt for homemade meals as it allows you to have control over ingredients.

2. Portion control

Eating appropriate portion sizes helps prevent overeating, maintain healthy body weight, and control blood sugar levels. Use smaller plates, measure portions, and be mindful of your hunger and fullness cues.

3. Stay hydrated

Drinking enough water helps with digestion, nutrient absorption, appetite control, and regulation of body temperature. Drink water regularly throughout the day, carry a water bottle with you, and replace sugary beverages with water.

4. Emphasise plant-based proteins

Plant-based proteins such as legumes, tofu, tempeh, and quinoa are low in saturated fats and high in fibre, making them heart-healthy choices. Include plant-based proteins in your meals such as adding chickpeas to salads or using tofu in stir-fries.

5. Limit added sugars

Excessive sugar intake contributes to obesity, diabetes, and other chronic diseases. Limiting added sugars is essential for maintaining a healthy weight and overall well-being. Check food labels for added sugars, reduce sugary snacks and sweetened beverages, and opt for natural sweeteners like fruits.

6. Include healthy fats

Consuming healthy fats found in avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil supports brain function, heart health, and helps absorb fat-soluble vitamins. Use olive oil for cooking, add avocado to salads, and include a small handful of nuts as a snack.

7. Practice mindful eating

Being aware of your eating habits, satiety, and enjoying each bite helps prevent overeating, improves digestion, and encourages a healthy relationship with food. Eat slowly, free from distractions, savour flavours, and recognise your body's hunger and fullness signals.

8. Reduce sodium intake

High sodium intake increases the risk of high blood pressure and heart disease. Reducing sodium levels helps maintain a healthy blood pressure. Limit processed and packaged foods, flavour meals with herbs and spices instead of salt, and opt for low-sodium products.

9. Regular exercise

A balanced diet goes hand in hand with regular physical activity, promoting weight management, mental well-being, cardiovascular health, and various other benefits. Incorporate exercises you enjoy, aim for 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity per week, and add strength training exercises twice a week.

10. Practice mindful snacking

Snacking done right can provide energy and nutrients between meals. Opting for wholesome snacks instead of processed ones can contribute positively to your health. Choose nutrient-dense snacks like fresh fruit, Greek yogurt, or raw vegetables with hummus rather than chips or candies. Plan snacks ahead and avoid mindless snacking.

Following these tips helps ensure a nutrient-rich, balanced diet, promoting long-term health, weight management, and overall well-being. Incorporate them gradually, making small changes for a sustainable and successful dietary transition.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.