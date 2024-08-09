10 Diet Hacks To Help Promote Healthy Eating

Each of these hacks is designed to make healthy eating more manageable and sustainable

Healthy eating involves consuming a balanced diet that includes a variety of nutrient-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats, while limiting processed foods, added sugars, and unhealthy fats. It is important because it provides the essential nutrients our bodies need to function properly, supports overall well-being, helps maintain a healthy weight, and reduces the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and obesity. Diet hacks can promote healthy eating by making it easier to choose nutritious foods, control calorie intake, and develop long-term healthy habits. Read on as we share a list of diet hacks you can try to implement a better diet.

10 Diet hacks that can promote healthy eating

1. Plan your meals ahead

Spend a little time each week planning your meals. Choose healthy recipes, and make a shopping list to ensure you have all the ingredients you need. Planning meals helps prevent impulsive, unhealthy food choices.

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Portion control

Use smaller plates, bowls, and utensils to help control the amount of food you eat. Pay attention to hunger and fullness cues, and avoid eating directly from packages. Managing portion sizes helps prevent overeating.

3. Eat more whole foods

Incorporate more fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats into your diet. Avoid processed foods that are high in sugar, salt, and unhealthy fats. Whole foods are packed with essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants.

4. Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Aim for at least 8 cups (2 litres) of water daily, and adjust based on your activity level and climate. Proper hydration supports digestion, nutrient absorption, and energy levels.

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Snack smartly

Choose snacks that are nutrient-dense rather than calorie-dense. Healthy snacks provide a steady supply of energy and nutrients between meals, which can help regulate blood sugar levels, prevent overeating at meal times, and support overall health.

6. Eat mindfully

Pay attention to what you're eating, savour each bite, and avoid distractions like TV or smartphones during meals. Take your time to enjoy your food. Mindful eating helps you become more aware of hunger and fullness cues, which can prevent overeating.

7. Incorporate more plant-based meals

Start by introducing one or two meatless meals each week. Focus on plant-based proteins like beans, lentils, tofu, and quinoa. Plant-based meals are rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals, and lower in saturated fats.

Photo Credit: Pexels

8. Limit added sugars

Read food labels to identify sources of added sugars, and choose unsweetened or naturally sweetened options. Gradually reduce the amount of sugar you add to foods and drinks. Limiting added sugars reduces the risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease.

9. Cook more at home

Make cooking at home a regular habit by trying new recipes and involving family members in meal preparation. Focus on simple, healthy dishes that are easy to prepare. Cooking at home allows you to control the ingredients and portion sizes, leading to healthier meals.

Photo Credit: iStock

10. Practice moderation, not deprivation

Allow yourself to enjoy your favourite treats occasionally but in small portions. Balance these indulgences with healthier choices throughout the day. Practicing moderation prevents feelings of deprivation, which can lead to binge eating.

Each of these hacks is designed to make healthy eating more manageable and sustainable, ultimately contributing to better overall health and well-being.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.