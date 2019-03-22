TV Journalist Attacked With Knives In Guwahati Restaurant, 4 Arrested

Chakrapani Parashar sustained serious injuries in various parts of his body.

A journalist of a news TV channel was attacked with knives and seriously injured in an attack in a restaurant Ganeshguri locality, police said on Friday.

Chakrapani Parashar, a journalist of satellite news channel News18/AssamNE, was stabbed by some workers of a restaurant adjacent to his office when he was on duty on Thursday night, police said.

Police have detained four accused in connection with the attack.

Mr Parashar sustained serious injuries in various parts of his body and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is stated to be out of danger, News 18/Assam NE editor Sanjoy Paul said.

Trouble began on Thursday afternoon when Mr Parashar went with his unit to cover a fight between the main accused, who runs a restaurant in the same building as the news channel and

some youths while playing Holi, News18 Assam/NE Deputy Manager (Operations) Aparup Barua said.

"Though the news was not telecast, the restaurant owner started an argument with Parashar for covering the incident. In the evening when about five to six of our journalists, including Parashar, went to the restaurant to settle the matter amicably, the accused took out a dagger and stabbed him repeatedly," Mr Barua said.

The accused has a criminal record and was arrested earlier too, he said.

Various political parties - national and regional and journalists organisations have condemned the attack on Mr Parashar.

The Electronic Media Forum Assam (EMFA) has expressed concern over the attack and demanded stringent actions against the culprits.



It also urged the state government to ensure security to media persons by enacting a special protection law at the earliest.

In a statement on Friday, EMFA claimed that increasing instances of physical assaults are being reported from various parts of the country and the Centre should take the matter seriously.

It also appealed to all media persons across the country to be united over the issue.

