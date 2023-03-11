Transgender Tea Stall Set Up At Assam Railway Station, Is First In Country

The 'Trans tea stall' is the first of it's kind to be opened up in any railway station in the country.

A tea stall was opened at Guwahati Railway station on Friday to empower the Transgender community.

The 'Trans tea stall', an initiative by Northeast Frontier Railway, is the first of it's kind to be opened up in any railway station in the country and it has been done with active collaboration of All Assam Transgender Association, top railway officials said.

The tea stall named Trans Tea Stall was launched in the Kamrup (M) Deputy Commissioner Office compound in Guwahati.



"Anshul Gupta, General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway inaugurated the "Trans tea stall" at platform number 1 of Guwahati railway station on Friday in presence of Swati Bidhan Baruah, Associate Vice Chairman of the Transgender Welfare Board of Assam," Sabyasachi De, CPRO of NF Railway said.

The initiative is part of centre's comprehensive scheme for Transgenders named "Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise" which includes a sub-scheme for Comprehensive Rehabilitation for Welfare of Transgender Persons.

Northeast Frontier Railway plans to operate more such Trans tea Stalls at other Railway stations in the region.