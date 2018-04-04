Over 1,700 Women Killed In Assam Due To Rape, Dowry, Witch-Hunting From 2006 To 2018

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary gave the information while replying to a question on behalf of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who holds the home portfolio.
Mr Patowary said 87 women died in rape cases, 1,606 in dowry-related cases and another 80 due to witch-hunting.
The Assam government has launched '181-Sakhi', a toll-free helpline number for women, he said.
Comments
The government has also written to the Guwahati High Court Chief Justice to set up a fast-track court to deal with crime against women and children on a daily basis.