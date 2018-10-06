In Separate Incidents, Two University Students Die In Assam

One student was found dead in hostel, other was declared "brought dead" by doctors (Representational)

A PhD scholar of Tezpur Central University and a post graduate student of the Gauhati University have died in the last two days, said police and family sources said today.

Computer Science Engineering (CSE) research scholar Kangkan Kalita (31) was found dead in his hostel room in the Tezpur Central University campus on Friday, they said.

When Kangkan did not take a scheduled examination in the morning hours, his friends in the afternoon went to his room in Saraighat CV Raman Mens Hostel where they found his door locked from inside.

When they peeped in from the sky window, they saw him lying in his bed and foaming at the mouth.

On being informed, the police retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Kanaklata Civil Hospital in Tezpur before sending it home to Garmur in Jorhat district, the police said.

The post-mortem report is awaited, they added.

Kangkan was a first semester PhD student under Quality Improvement Program (QIP)in the Department of CSE and a faculty member in the Central Institute of Technology (CIT) Kokrajhar in the state, his family sources said.

Another post-graduate student in Gauhati University identified as Himangshu Neog on Thursday night fell unconscious repeatedly, the hostel mates said.

He was rushed to the University hospital and then to the MMC Civil Hospital where he was declared "brought dead" by doctors, Himangshu's parents said.

His parents have filed an FIR alleging that their son died due to negligence of the Gauhati University authorities, which sent him to MMC Civil Hospital in an ambulance without a doctor or paramedical staff.

The FIR also said that there was no oxygen supply in the ambulance to aid the student who was suffering from breathlessness.

The police said his body body has been sent for post-mortem to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital and the report is awaited. His body has been handed over to the family, the police said.

The Gauhati University students are protesting against the incident and have locked up the university hospital saying it would not be opened until the medical facilities are improved.

The investigations are on into both the cases.