Maharashtra First Year Junior College Admission To Resume On May 26, Details Here

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Maharashtra FYCJ 2025 admission process will now resume on May 26, 2025, at 11AM Students can register online and choose their junior college before June 3,2025. The first list will be announced on June 10,2025.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission: The directorate of secondary and higher education has announced that the Maharashtra First Year Junior College (FYCJ) admission process will now resume on May 26, 2025, at 11 AM. Earlier, it was announced that the admission process for the junior colleges (Class 11 and 12) will begin from May 21, 2025 but was delayed because of a technical glitch on the website.

Students can register online and choose their junior college before June 3,2025 and the first list will be announced on June 10,2025.

The government is conducting the Maharashtra FYCJ application process online for the first time and State Junior College Teachers Federation had pointed out problems arising from this online process, lack of internet connectivity in rural areas and lack of smart phones in tribal areas has been a major problem.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2025: How To Apply For Admission?

Visit the official School Education and Sports Department website, mahafyjcadmissions.in

Click on the link for FYJC 2025 registration

You will be redirected to a new page where you need to complete the registration process.

Once registered, login to your account and fill out the application form.

Pay the required application fee and submit the form.

Download the acknowledgement or confirmation page for future reference.

According to the state's School Education Department, a total of 20 lakh seats are available across 9,281 junior colleges under the Arts, Commerce, and Science streams.

