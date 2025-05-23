Indian Institute of Management Calcutta Launches Executive Program in Public Policy

IIM Calcutta Executive Program: Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, has launched an Executive Program in Public Policy and Management (EPPPM). The one-year program is expected to start in July 2025. Public Policy helps in addressing societal issues which is done by achieving goals of equity, inclusion and justice that largely depends on the effectiveness of public policy making and the effectiveness of governance.
This program aims at improving the effectiveness of public policy making by acquainting professionals with various policy making techniques.
As per an IIM-Calcutta release, this executive program is meant for aspiring leaders and managers of public and private sector firms, advocacy groups, international and non-governmental organizations and civil society associations.
IIM Calcutta Executive Program: Objectives of The Program
- This program aims to give an understanding of theoretical and practical aspects of policymaking and policy analysis to the candidates.
- To tell participants of the best and innovative practices in public policy formulation and implementation.
- To inform the candidates with public policy issues and challenges impacting India and the world.
- To familiarize candidates with the tools and techniques of management and its application to public policymaking.
IIM Calcutta Executive Program: Who Should Attend This Course?
The program will be interesting for mid-career and senior-level professionals with at least three levels of experience. IIM Calcutta, while formulating the program targeted certain professionals from various segments.
Here is a list of some of the professionals specifically targeted by IIM, Calcutta:
- State Government Officials
- All India Civil Services
- Embassy personnel
- Faculty members of State Administrative Training Institutes.
- Public Sector Officials
- Multilateral agencies (UN, World Bank, ADB etc.)
- Non-Government Organizations (Indian and International)
- Entrepreneurs
- Foundations and Think Tanks
- Consulting firms
- Senior Industry Executives
IIM Calcutta Executive Program: Fees and Duration Of The Program
- The program will be held for a total of 12 months.
- Classes will take place once every week for 3 hours, every Saturday, from 6:45 PM to 9:45 PM.
- The candidates will be required to pay a fee of Rs 3,35,000 plus GST for the program.