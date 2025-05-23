Indian Institute of Management Calcutta Launches Executive Program in Public Policy

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. This program aims at acquainting professionals with policy making techniques. The one-year program is expected to start in July 2025. The program will be held for a total of 12 months.

IIM Calcutta Executive Program: Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta, has launched an Executive Program in Public Policy and Management (EPPPM). The one-year program is expected to start in July 2025. Public Policy helps in addressing societal issues which is done by achieving goals of equity, inclusion and justice that largely depends on the effectiveness of public policy making and the effectiveness of governance.

This program aims at improving the effectiveness of public policy making by acquainting professionals with various policy making techniques.

As per an IIM-Calcutta release, this executive program is meant for aspiring leaders and managers of public and private sector firms, advocacy groups, international and non-governmental organizations and civil society associations.

IIM Calcutta Executive Program: Objectives of The Program

This program aims to give an understanding of theoretical and practical aspects of policymaking and policy analysis to the candidates.

To tell participants of the best and innovative practices in public policy formulation and implementation.

To inform the candidates with public policy issues and challenges impacting India and the world.

To familiarize candidates with the tools and techniques of management and its application to public policymaking.

IIM Calcutta Executive Program: Who Should Attend This Course?

The program will be interesting for mid-career and senior-level professionals with at least three levels of experience. IIM Calcutta, while formulating the program targeted certain professionals from various segments.

Here is a list of some of the professionals specifically targeted by IIM, Calcutta:

State Government Officials

All India Civil Services

Embassy personnel

Faculty members of State Administrative Training Institutes.

Public Sector Officials

Multilateral agencies (UN, World Bank, ADB etc.)

Non-Government Organizations (Indian and International)

Entrepreneurs

Foundations and Think Tanks

Consulting firms

Senior Industry Executives

IIM Calcutta Executive Program: Fees and Duration Of The Program