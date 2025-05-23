"Won't Ask For Votes, Will Tell How To Come Out Of Poverty": Prashant Kishor

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor has been travelling across Bihar for three years, including a two-year march on foot. Mr Kishor has reached 5,000 villages on foot and does not ask anyone for votes.

Prashant Kishor was addressing a public gathering in Bihar's Saran on Thursday.

Taking on the political parties of India, Prashant Kishor said that the common public made Congress win for 40 to 50 years, then they made Lalu Prasad Yadav "king," and for the past 20 years, Nitish Kumar has been sitting on the chair. He added that voters made PM Narendra Modi win at the centre, but their lives and those of their children haven't improved.

"I have been going across Bihar for the last 3 years, including 2 years on foot. I reached 5000 villages on foot. I do not ask anyone for votes. Why? Every 1-2 years, someone comes to you and asks for votes. Whoever comes to you, asks for votes. They tell you that they would do all of your work if you vote for them. Hearing this, you have been voting for them all your life. We made Congress win for 40-50 years, then we made Lalu Prasad Yadav the king, and for the past 20 years Nitish Kumar has been sitting on that Chair. We made PM Modi win at the Centre. But the lives of you and your children didn't get better", Prashant Kishor said.

The Jan Suraaj Party founder further emphasised that earlier leaders "sweet-talked" and didn't care about their promises after winning the election.

Mr Kishor stated that he can also deceive the common man like others, so he doesn't ask for votes. He asserted that he wants to tell people a way to come out of poverty.

"Now, one Prashant Kishor has come here...Listen to what we say and vote for us. But what is the guarantee that we won't deceive you after winning? The earlier leaders sweet-talked to you. Everyone talks well earlier and then doesn't care about you after winning. So, Prashant Kishor can also deceive you like the others did. So, I don't even ask for votes. I will tell you a way to come out of poverty. If you learn it, you can vote for whoever you want. But if you vote in a way we tell you, education and employment for your children will certainly be possible in Bihar itself", Prashant Kishor added.

