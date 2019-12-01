After 8 Years Of Waiting, Assam Zoo Finally Gets A Giraffe

The exchange programme was approved by Delhi's Central Zoo Authority.

Wait for a giraffe is finally over for this zoo in Assam which welcomed one in its premises after eight years.

As part of an exchange programme, a female giraffe was on Saturday brought to Assam Zoo cum Botanical Garden from Sanjay Gandhi Jaivik Udyan in Patna.

Divisional Forest Officer Tejas Mariswamy said a giraffe has been brought to the Assam zoo after eight years.

He said a male giraffe will also reach the zoo soon.

The giraffe was welcomed to the zoo by state Environment and Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya.