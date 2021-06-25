Assam Chief Minister Visits Rape And Murder Victim's Family, Assures Justice

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asked Morigaon SP to hand the culplrits exemplary punishment.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today visited Bhuragaon in Morigaon district to take stock of the investigation into the alleged rape and murder of a nine-year-old girl belong to a religious minority community.

The alleged incident had taken place on June 20.

Speaking to the victim's parents, Mr Sarma said a manhunt is underway and assured them that the culprits will not be spared.

He asked Superintendent of Police, Morigaon, Aparna Natarajan to arrest the culprits and hand them exemplary punishment as per the law. The Chief Minister also asked the police to handle the case in such a manner that it acts as a deterrent against crimes against women.

Mr Sarma said, "Every life is precious. What happened at Bhuragaon in Morigaon district to a religious minority minor girl was really very unfortunate. I assured the parents of the girl that the perpetrators of the crime will not be spared."

Member of Parliament Dilip Saikia, Morigaon MLA Ramakanta Deuri and Lahorighat MLA Dr Asif Mohammad Nagar, DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and other top civil and police officers were present during the Chief Minister's visit.