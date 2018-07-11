Women Conductors To Operate In Gurugram Buses Next Month

GDMA is going to launch 100 buses on the roads in Gurugram on August 1 (File Photo)

The Gurgaon Metropolitan Development Authority (GDMA) will hire women as bus conductors, starting from next month. The decision was taken to empower women. It is an extension of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign, V Umashankar, the CEO of the GDMA said.

"The hiring of women conductors is just like pilot project and once the trial gets successful their numbers will be increased in future," Mr Umashankar said.

The women conductors will be known as customer service agents. They will work only during the day, he said.

GDMA is going to launch 100 buses on the roads in Gurugram on August 1, which will run on 11 different routes in the city. Therefore, the authority has started the process of recruiting 570 drivers and conductors.

"We have floated the tender to run the buses and two companies have shown interest to work. These two companies will hire 285 drivers and conductors each, including 50 women conductors," Mr Umashankar said.

The official added that the introduction of 100 new buses will improve public transportation infrastructure in the city. Passengers will not have to wait for more than 5 minutes at the scheduled stop after the buses' frequency is enhanced.

At present, 120 low floor, standard and AC buses of Haryana are running on different routes in Delhi NCR operated by male drivers and conductors.