Delhi-NCR Rain: Viral Video Shows Cars Submerged In Gurgaon Waterlogging

Delhi NCR experienced heavy rain on Wednesday evening. In the aftermath of the downpour, parts of the national capital faced severe waterlogging, including Gurgaon. Now, videos have surfaced on the internet showing flooded streets with stranded vehicles submerged in water. While others wade through with half-submerged cars.

The viral video shared on social media begins with showing a car with its wheels under water. Later on, the video goes ahead to show multiple cars stranded in water, while some seem to be stuck because of getting flooded, others seem to be stuck in a ditch with water submerging half of the body.

The video shared on Instagram has amassed over 60 thousand likes and more than 3 million views. Meanwhile, the comment section of the short clip is flooded with social media users criticising the authorities for the situation.

Commenting on the post, one of the social media users said, "How embarrassing is this for a metro city like Gurgaon?" Another user commented on the post saying, "Rent like New York. Taxes like Sweden. Infrastructure even worse than that in Somalia." While another user sarcastically said, "One of the top smart city of India."

Waterlogging and traffic congestion have been observed in several major areas of Delhi NCR, including Arvind Marg, GK Marg, Rail Bhawan, Akshardham, Ashram, ITO, Pul Prahladpur, MB Road, MG Road, Old Rohtak Road, Shadipur, Madhuban Chowk, and National Highway 8.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that "An eastward-moving cloud cluster is likely to cause moderate rainfall at most places, with heavy rainfall at isolated locations, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds gusting up to 50 kmph during the next two hours. "