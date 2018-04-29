Woman Gives Birth In Ambulance After Gurgaon Hospital Turned Her Away

The incident occurred on Friday night, said Pradeep Sharma, the Principal Medical Officer at the civil hospital.
According to the woman's husband, senior doctor Alka Sharma told her there was time in delivery and that they did not have an ultrasound machine at the civil hospital.
"The doctors said they can't perform a caesarean surgery on an anaemic patient. They referred my wife to the Safdarjung Hospital even though she was in labour," the woman's husband, Nurruddin, said.
"My wife gave birth to a boy in an ambulance near the at Sirhaul toll plaza on the Delhi-Gurgaon national highway," he said.
The Health Department had taken suo motu cognisance of the incident, he said.