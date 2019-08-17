Woman Files Rape Complaint Against Photographer In Gurugram: Police

The police said the woman was raped on the pretext of marriage in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district.

A woman in Haryana has lodged a complaint of rape against a photographer, the police said on Friday.

The police said the woman was raped on the pretext of marriage in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district.

Subhash Bokan, PRO of Gurugram Police, said that a zero FIR has been registered in the women's police station (south) in the city and the case has been transferred to the concerned district where the crime was committed.

Mr Bokan said that the woman came in contact with the photographer named Govind around six months ago.

"The accused had lured her for a photoshoot in his native village in Shamli district. During their stay in the village, Govind managed to establish a physical relationship with the victim. The accused then promised her marriage and invited her to his home in Shamli where he repeatedly raped her," Mr Bokan said.

Recently, the man refused to marry her and also threatened to upload their intimate pictures and videos on Facebook.

"When the victim objected to his act, he posted abusive messages on Facebook to intimidate her. She eventually decided to lodge an FIR against him on Friday," Mr Bokan said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.