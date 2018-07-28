Gurgaon Businessman's Wife Accuses Him Of Rape, Unnatural Sex

The Gurgaon businessman's father was a co-accused in the case. (Representational)

A woman lodged a police complaint in Gurgaon on Friday against her husband, accusing him of raping her and forcing her into unnatural sex, police said.

"We have registered an FIR under the relevant IPC sections on the statement of the victim and are probing the matter. The victim has also alleged that the father-son duo threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone," Subhash Bokan, PRO, Gurgaon Police, said.

He added that no arrest was made in the case so far.

The husband of the complainant, Aashish Kumar, is a businessman from Gurgaon. He got married to the complainant five years ago. His father Satish is also a co-accused in the case.

Aashish told the police about a complaint he had filed against the district chief of a political party, the police said.

He alleged that the said political party leader influenced his wife and used her against him, they added.

Aashish had withdrawn the complaint against the leader after another political party leader played the role of a mediator.

The Gurgaon police lodged an FIR against her husband under IPC sections 376(2)(n), 377, 34, 406, 495 and 506 at a women's police station and also charged her father-in-law in this connection.

