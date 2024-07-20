Wife Among Two Jailed For Life For Man's Murder In Gurugram: Cops

On Friday, the court sentenced both the accused to life imprisonment and fines. (Representational)

A woman and another man were sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of her husband, police said on Friday.

The court of additional district and session judge Tarun Singal has also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on both the convicts, they said.

The woman and her husband's cousin were convicted for the killing that took place in November 2019.

According to police, Sandeep was shot at on the the road leading from Sihi village towards Dwarka Expressway. He was rushed to hospital but died during treatment, they said.

Sandeep's brother, in his complaint, had accused his wife Jyoti and Sachin of shooting him dead.

Following the complaint, an FIR of murder was registered at Sector 37 police station, police said.

The accused were arrested by Gurugram Police, who then collected all necessary evidence and identified witnesses and presented them in court, police said.

On Friday, the court of additional district and session judge Tarun Singal sentenced both the accused to life imprisonment and fines.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)