Video: Leopard Enters Residential Area In Gurugram, Injures Man

The leopard hid in the hall of a house in the village.

A leopard strayed into Narsinghpur village in Gurugram on Wednesday morning. The leopard was later tranquilized by the forest officials in the afternoon and taken away.

"The leopard was given two doses of tranquilizer at 11:30 am and 11.45 am. and brought under control," forest officials said.

#WATCH | Haryana: A leopard was spotted in Gurugram's Narsinghpur village. The Forest Department team and Gurugram Police have arrived at the spot. pic.twitter.com/tSGg4U0srf — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2024

The Forest department team later arrived to catch the leopard. Gurugram Police team also reached the spot.

A village youth was injured by the leopard.

The ongoing conflict between humans and wildlife animals in urban areas has reached a worrying state.

The growing rate of tigers and leopards and their entry towards residential settlements are becoming a cause of concern.

Human-animal conflict can result in significant economic losses for people, especially farmers and livestock herders. Wild animals can destroy crops, damage infrastructure, and kill livestock, leading to financial hardship.

Wild animals can pose a threat to human safety, especially in areas where people and wildlife coexist. Attacks by large predators such as lions, tigers, and bears can result in serious injury or death.

Human-animal conflict can harm the environment. For example, when humans kill predators, it can lead to an increase in prey populations, which can then cause ecological imbalances.

Human-animal conflict can also have psychological impacts on people, especially those who have experienced attacks or property damage. It can lead to fear, anxiety, and trauma.

