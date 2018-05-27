Uttar Pradesh Labourer Crushed To Death By Metro In Gurugram, He Was Trying To Cross Tracks The deceased, identified as Bhura Singh, was a native of a village in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district. According to the police, Mr Singh was living with his son Ashwin in Kasan village near Manesar. Both were manual labourers.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT A 40-year-old man was crushed to death after coming in-between a Delhi Metro train (Representational) Gurugram: A 40-year-old man was on Saturday crushed to death after coming in-between a Delhi Metro train and its platform in Gurugram, police said. The deceased, identified as Bhura Singh, was a native of a village in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district. According to the police, Mr Singh was living with his son Ashwin in Kasan village near Manesar. Both were manual labourers. Mr Singh had gone to his village in Kanpur and returned on Saturday.



"He (deceased Singh) boarded the Metro from Delhi and got down at HUDA City Centre Metro Station on Platform No. 1. In a hurry to get out of the station fast, instead of using the stairs or escalator, he tried crossing the tracks to reach Platform No. 2," said a police officer.



But as he was about to jump on to the other platform, he saw a train coming towards him and became nervous.



"A woman on the platform also tried to pull him up from the tracks, but it was too late. He came in-between the train and the platform, was dragged for a few meters and died on the spot," the officer said.



The deceased was identified by his son.



A 40-year-old man was on Saturday crushed to death after coming in-between a Delhi Metro train and its platform in Gurugram, police said. The deceased, identified as Bhura Singh, was a native of a village in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district. According to the police, Mr Singh was living with his son Ashwin in Kasan village near Manesar. Both were manual labourers. Mr Singh had gone to his village in Kanpur and returned on Saturday."He (deceased Singh) boarded the Metro from Delhi and got down at HUDA City Centre Metro Station on Platform No. 1. In a hurry to get out of the station fast, instead of using the stairs or escalator, he tried crossing the tracks to reach Platform No. 2," said a police officer.But as he was about to jump on to the other platform, he saw a train coming towards him and became nervous. "A woman on the platform also tried to pull him up from the tracks, but it was too late. He came in-between the train and the platform, was dragged for a few meters and died on the spot," the officer said.The deceased was identified by his son. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter