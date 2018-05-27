Uttar Pradesh Labourer Crushed To Death By Metro In Gurugram, He Was Trying To Cross Tracks

"He (deceased Singh) boarded the Metro from Delhi and got down at HUDA City Centre Metro Station on Platform No. 1. In a hurry to get out of the station fast, instead of using the stairs or escalator, he tried crossing the tracks to reach Platform No. 2," said a police officer.
But as he was about to jump on to the other platform, he saw a train coming towards him and became nervous.
Comments"A woman on the platform also tried to pull him up from the tracks, but it was too late. He came in-between the train and the platform, was dragged for a few meters and died on the spot," the officer said.
The deceased was identified by his son.