UP Man Duped Of Rs 5 Lakh On Pretext Of Job For Son In Gurugram

The accused had also sent an ID card and appointment letter of the victim's son. (Representational)

A man allegedly duped Moradabad resident of Rs 5 lakh here on the pretext of getting a job for his son in a car manufacturing company, police said on Thursday.

The accused, who claimed to be an employee of the company, had also sent an ID card and appointment letter of the victim's son, but later it was found to be fake, they said.

According to the complaint filed by Meghraj Singh, resident of Khadana village in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district, he spoke with Haji Mohammad Nazar, who claimed to be a deputy manager at Maruti Suzuki Limited, Gurugram, through one of his acquaintances Haji Mujibar Rehman last year on May 20.

Mohammad Nazar allegedly promised a job of deputy manager at the company with a salary of Rs 45,000 per month for his son Chander Vijay Singh, police said.

"On May 23, I along with Haji Mujibar Rehman and my son reached the Maruti company (office) to meet Mohammad Nazar who came at gate number 1 in company dress. He again assured me of my son's job in the company," Meghraj Singh said in his complaint.

"Later we all reached a dhaba where in a meeting, Mohammad Nazar demanded Rs 5 lakh. I gave him Rs 3.5 lakh cash and the rest was also transferred in his bank account. After this he claims that my son will get a job within three days," the complaint read.

The complainant said that they received an appointment letter and ID card of his son through a speed post letter on June 5.

"On July 1, when I reached the company along with my son, the officials of the company said that the appointment letter and ID card were fakes," Meghraj Singh said.

The complainant said Mohammad Nazar has embezzled money from many people in the same manner. Meghraj Singh also said that Mohammad Nazar refused to return his money and threatened to kill him after which he approached the police, Meghraj Singh said in his complaint.

Police have lodged an FIR under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) of the IPC at Sector 18 police station, police said.

"FIR has been registered and a probe is underway. The accused will be arrested soon," said ASI Krishan Kumar, the investigating officer.

