Police say the transgender might have been attacked after a fight over money. (Representational)

A transgender was allegedly shot dead on Wednesday evening near the Gurugram-Delhi Expressway, police said. They believe she was attacked by two rivals.

"They fought over some issue. One of them shot thrice at the transgender. She was declared dead at a hospital," police said The officer added that the fight erupted over the collection of money.

"Three people fought over a seat in a shared auto-rickshaw near the toll plaza. One of them shot her," he added.