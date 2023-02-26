Teenager Dead, Grandmother Injured After Part Of Underconstruction House Collapses

An FIR was registered against the construction contractor, the police said. (Representational image)

A teenager was killed and his grandmother was seriously injured in Nakhrola village here after a lanter of an under-construction house fell on them, police said on Saturday. An FIR was registered against the construction contractor and others at the Kherki Daula police station under IPC sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) on a complaint by the father of the teenager on Saturday, they said.

The dead has been identified as Aditya (15), a police officer said.

According to the complainant Naresh Kumar, contractor Jai Prakash installed the lanter on Friday.

“My mother Santosh Devi (55) was cleaning a drain in front of our house Friday evening. My son was standing besides her when the lanter fell on them. With the help of villagers, we took both of them to a nearby private hospital.

"My mother was discharged after treatment and my son was referred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital where he died during treatment late Friday night. The contractor is responsible for my son's death," Kumar said.

Inspector Rajender Singh, SHO, Kherki Daula police station said the incident is being probed.