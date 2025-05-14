Advertisement
Tea Seller Shot Dead After Argument In Gurugram

The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Kumar, who was said to be a relative of former councillor Mukesh Saini.

Tea Seller Shot Dead After Argument In Gurugram
An FIR in this regard was registered against five suspects at the Farrukhnagar Police Station.
Gurugram:

A man, who ran a tea-samosa stall at Jhajjar Chowk in Farrukhnagar, was shot dead by armed assailants on Tuesday morning, police said.

An FIR in this regard was registered against five suspects at the Farrukhnagar Police Station, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Kumar, who was said to be a relative of former councillor Mukesh Saini.

Earlier on Monday evening, a group of youths had come to the shop to eat samosa and they threatened the victim after an argument, police said.

The family of the deceased, shopkeepers and other people of the town blocked Jhajjar Chowk following the incident and demanded the arrest of the accused.

They also criticised the police for not providing security to the shopkeeper despite his request.

The police officials later during the protest assured that the accused would be nabbed at the earliest and action would be initiated against erring policemen.

The protestors opened the road following assurance.

"The murder was committed due to an argument while buying samosas... The accused has been identified. Different teams have been formed after registering a case of murder. The accused will be arrested soon," said a spokesperson of Gurugram Police.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

