Student Of University In Gurugram Thrashed With Sticks, Iron Rods: Cops

Police said raids are being conducted to arrested the accused (Representational)

A student of the SGT University here suffered injuries after he was attacked with sticks and iron rods allegedly by a fellow student and his friends, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at Shyam Chowk, Dhankot on Thursday when Dhairya Bhardwaj, a resident of Aklimpur village, was going home from the university, they said, adding he was admitted to a hospital.

Main accused Harsh Kataria, also a student of SGT University, and his friends are on the run, a police official said.

In his complaint lodged at Rajendra Park police station, Bhardwaj, a BA first year psychology student, said that he was going home by the university bus on Thursday.

He got down from the bus at Shyam Chowk due to some work where Kataria, a resident of Basai village, was already standing there along with his five to six friends, police said.

"After seeing me, Harsh and his friends ran towards me. As I began running to escape, the accused chased me and started beating me with sticks, iron chains, rods and sharp weapons while abusing me," Bhardwaj said in his complaint.

"I fell on the ground, but they continued hitting me. As people gathered there, the accused fled in two vehicles after threatening to kill me. My friend Shubham took me to the hospital," he added.

Station House Officer (SHO) Praveen Kumar said raids are being conducted to nab the accused and they will be arrested soon.

"The motive behind the attack is not clear yet. The probe is underway," he added.

An FIR was registered against Harsh Kataria and others following the complaint under sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 341 (wrongful confinement), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code on Thursday, said police.

