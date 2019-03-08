Prisoner In Gurgaon Throws Chilli Powder In Cop's Eyes To Escape, Fails

With chilli powder in his eyes, the policeman managed to hold the accused until hospital security staff reached the spot and overpowered him,.

Gurgaon | | Updated: March 08, 2019 22:58 IST
The man has been in jail since last year for raping a 14-year-old. (Representational)


Gurgaon: 

In a desperate attempt to escape, a prisoner in Gurgaon threw chilli powder in the eyes of a policeman at a hospital, where he was taken for a routine check-up. His little stunt failed, and he was overpowered by the cop and hospital staff.

The man is in jail since last year for raping a 14-year-old.

The policeman managed to hold the accused until hospital security staff reached the spot and overpowered him, a police spokesperson said.

The prisoner managed to get hold of the chilli powder but did not attempt anything on the way to the hospital. When he was in the ward, he suddenly took out the chilli powder from his pocket and threw it into the cop's eyes.

A suspicious person, who could have come to the hospital to facilitate the escape, was caught on CCTV.

