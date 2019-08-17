Pregnant Woman, Husband Robbed In Gurgaon By Eunuchs: Police

A case has been registered at Sector 50 police station and a special team has been formed.

A group of eunuchs robbed a pregnant woman and her husband on Friday when they visited their home in Gurgaon's Sector 46 area on the pretext of offering them blessings, the police said.

A case has been registered at Sector 50 police station and a special team has been formed to probe the incident, the police said.

"We have registered an FIR of robbery under relevant sections of the IPC and investigation is underway," said Station House Officer Shahid Ahmed.

In the police complaint, the woman said that three eunuchs visited her house and demanded money. She said her husband offered them Rs 2,100 but they demanded Rs 21,000. Even as they were negotiating the amount, one of the eunuchs allegedly snatched the wallet, containing Rs 10,000, from her husband and fled, the police said.

The woman alleged that another eunuch tried to snatch a gold chain worn by her but she managed to save it and raised an alarm.

Fearing they may be caught by locals, the eunuchs fled from the spot in a car, she told the police.

