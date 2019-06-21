On CCTV, Woman Toll Booth Attendant Punched By Man In Gurgaon

In the CCTV camera footage, the man is seen grabbing the woman's hands and punching her face from the small window of the cabin at Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurgaon

Gurgaon | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: June 21, 2019 12:45 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
On CCTV, Woman Toll Booth Attendant Punched By Man In Gurgaon

Kherki Daula: A case has been filed and the police are looking for the accused, on the run


New Delhi: 

A toll booth attendant was punched by a man in Gurgaon today, an incident that was captured on CCTV camera. In the footage, a white SUV is seen from which a man gets down and walks to the toll booth. He then grabs the woman's hands and punches her face from the small window of the cabin at Kherki Daula.

Another man tries to restrain him. After the attack, the toll both attendant is seen burying her face in her hands. Her nose starts bleeding and she tries to wipe it clean.

A case has been filed and the police are looking for the accused, who is on the run, news agency ANI reported.

It is not clear what led to the attack, though reports say the man refused to pay the toll.

People on Twitter expressed anger over the incident and tagged the office of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to take swift action and prevent such incidents again.

Attacks on toll booth operators by drivers who refuse to pay toll have been frequently reported from this area in the past.

In April, a man drove away with a toll booth attendant stuck on the SUV's bonnet after he tried to stop the vehicle in Gurgaon. The entire sequence was also captured by the CCTV camera installed at the booth.

Another woman toll collector was allegedly molested by some men at Kherki Daula toll plaza after she asked them to pay the fare in November 2017. A month later, a driver attacked a woman attendant at the same toll plaza and tore her clothes in an incident that was captured on CCTV camera.

With inputs from ANI

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Kherki DaulaGurgaon

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsYoga DayMoto One VisionInternational Yoga DayRealme C2

................................ Advertisement ................................