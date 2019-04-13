'Even Cops Don't Stop Me': Gurgaon Driver Drags Toll Staff 6 Km On Bonnet

Video shows the car speeding with the man seen hanging on to the bonnet of the car.

In a shocking display of impunity, a driver in Gurgaon dragged a toll plaza employee on the bonnet of his car for about 5 to 6 km, allegedly at the speed of the 100 km/hour, when asked to pay the toll.

According to the toll staff, the driver's response was: "You'll stop my car? Even police doesn't stop my car".

CCTV footage shows the car, a Toyota Innova, moving past the toll barrier. Even when the toll staff tried to stop the car by blocking its way, the driver continued forward. The video also shows the car speeding with the man seen hanging on to the bonnet of the car.

"The driver dragged me for 5-6 km on his car's bonnet on a speed of about 100 km/hour," the toll staff said.

