No Vehicles To Be Stopped At Night In Gurugram, No Challans, Order Police

After receiving complaints during vehicle checking at night, Gurugram DCP Traffic has issued instructions not to issue challans to vehicles at night, so that the drivers do not face any problems at night. If necessary, the permission of higher authorities will have to be obtained, only after which the challan can be issued, DCP Traffic issued in the letter.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Virendra Vij in a letter dated May 28 read, "Traffic Inspectors are ordered to command all the employees appointed under them in their jurisdiction that no vehicle should be stopped at night and no challan should be issued. If it is very necessary to issue a challan to a driver as per the M.V. Act, in that situation, the challan of that vehicle should be issued as per rules only after bringing it to the notice of the concerned gazetted officer/undersigned and obtaining permission."

The DCP has also warned that if any policeman does not follow the rules, strict action will be taken against him.

"The orders should be strictly followed. In case of negligence and carelessness, strict departmental action will be taken against the concerned traffic police officer as per rules with immediate effect," the letter added.

In order to ensure smooth traffic movement at night in the district Gurugram and to resolve the inconveniences faced by common people during road travel, night traffic police personnel were deployed.

"But it has come to the notice of the undersigned that the traffic police personnel deployed at night are unnecessarily stopping the vehicles of common people and harassing them and are also unnecessarily issuing challans for vehicles," read the letter.

Virendra Vij further stated that the job of traffic personnel deployed at night was to help the common people and drivers and to arrange safe routes in case of a road accident.

The letter stated, "The traffic personnel deployed at night should play an important role as Traffic Police, Gurugram by guiding and helping the common people and drivers and arranging safe routes to take them to their destinations and in case of a road accident. The injured persons should be immediately admitted to the nearest trauma center and the accident-hit vehicles should be immediately removed from the main road and traffic should be allowed to run smoothly."

However, after this order from the DCP of Gurugram Traffic Police, people have started flouting traffic rules. It is often seen that at night, people drive at high speed and recklessly on the roads of Gurugram, which leads to accidents.

DCP Virendra Vij has informed that the traffic police will continue to be strict against drunk drivers at night so that no major accidents occur.

It may be noted that three to four days a week, the traffic police conduct campaigns in various areas at night and take action against drunk drivers.

Most of the careless drivers on the roads of Millennium City violate the rules and drive vehicles at night. Apart from this, stunt reels are also created at night.

