CBSE Suspends G D Goenka High School's Affiliation In Gurugram For Norm Violations

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has suspended the affiliation of G D Goenka High School, Sohna, Gurugram, for a period of one year for the academic session 2026-27 after finding serious violations of affiliation norms related to campus safety and infrastructure sharing.

According to the CBSE order, the school was found sharing its infrastructure and premises with two other institutions without proper demarcation or a pucca boundary wall. During inspection, it was observed that multiple institutions were operating from the same building on all floors, while a university programme was also functioning on the top floor of the same structure.

Suspending the school's affiliation, the Board stated that a school campus shared with other entities, without adequate physical segregation or a boundary wall, exposes students to potential risks.

These include bullying, harassment, or unwarranted interaction with students from nearby higher education institutions. CBSE underlined that it is imperative for a school to maintain a fully secured campus that is not accessible to outsiders.

"These institutes are functioning in the same building on all floors besides the classes of one program of University on top floor of the same building. A school campus that is shared with other entities or institutions, without a proper boundary wall or adequate physical segregation, exposes students to potential risks, including the possibility of bullying, harassment or unwarranted interaction with students from nearby higher-education institutions whereas it is imperative that the school maintains a campus that is fully secured and not accessible to outsiders," the CBSE in the official order stated.

The Board further noted that every school is duty-bound to take all necessary corrective measures to ensure the safety and security of its students. It also recorded that the school was not in a position to segregate the institutions into different campuses within a short period of time.

Taking strict action, CBSE issued a clear warning to other schools indulging in similar violations, signalling zero tolerance towards compromise on student safety and infrastructure norms.



In view of the established violations of the Affiliation Bye-Laws of the Board, and considering that the school made efforts to address the issues highlighted during inspection, the Competent Authority, after taking a sympathetic view in the interest of students' future, has passed the following orders:

The affiliation of the school stands suspended for one year (2026-27 session) to enable the institution to separate its infrastructure from other institutions and ensure a safe learning environment.

The school shall not admit students in Class 9 and Class 11 during the suspension period.

Students currently enrolled in Classes 9 to 12 are permitted to continue their education in the same school.

The school has been directed to ensure complete safety of students and strictly comply with CBSE norms and Affiliation Bye-Laws.

The Board has also instructed the school to disengage all other institutions from its premises and rectify the defects so that the building and playground are exclusively used by G D Goenka High School students. Separate entry and exit points from the main road must be ensured.

Additionally, the school has been directed to demarcate its land by constructing a six-foot-high concrete boundary wall around the entire campus. CBSE has made it clear that no infrastructure or human resources of the school shall be shared with any other institution. The school is also required to establish a Composite Science Laboratory as per Board norms and maintain all records in accordance with Affiliation Bye-Laws 2018, standard operating procedures, circulars, and notifications issued by CBSE from time to time.