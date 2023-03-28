Man Held Hostage By Co-Workers At Gurugram Office Over Unpaid Loan: Cops

A police team conducted a raid and rescued Yogesh from the pantry of the office.

Four employees of a finance company here have been arrested for allegedly holding their colleague hostage as he was unable to return a portion of the money borrowed from them, the Gurugram police said Tuesday.

The accused also demanded Rs 5 lakh as extortion from his father over the phone.

Yogesh, the victim, was freed after his father reached along with police at the office.

According to the complaint filed by Bhan Singh, a resident of Khatiwas village in Jhajjar district, his son Yogesh works at a finance company office in Sector 14.

Yogesh called his father on Monday morning and claimed that he was kidnapped and the suspects were demanding Rs 5 lakh.

"My son called me many times and asked me to transfer Rs 5 lakh and he shared an account number with an Indian bank. I was surprised and did not transfer any money in the account and informed the police on dial 112," Bhan Singh said in the complaint.

A police team conducted a raid and rescued Yogesh from the pantry of the office. Later Yogesh filed a police complaint.

"In the same office Abhimanyu, Harish, Preetam and Narender also work with me. Harish had given me Rs 42,000 and I returned it to his account in the morning. Similarly, I also transferred Rs 40,000 to Abhimanyu's account on Sunday and Rs 29,000 on Monday. They, however, held me hostage in the office pantry and asked me to return the rest money.

"I asked them for some time but they clearly said I should bring the money to the office today itself otherwise I will not be allowed to go anywhere and then I called my father", Yogesh was quoted as saying in his complaint.

The police detained all four from the spot and took them to the police station.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the four under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 384 (extortion) of the IPC at sector 14 police station and police arrested all four accused on Monday night.

"All the four accused were arrested and later let off on police bail after they joined the investigation. Further probe is underway," said Inspector Krishan Kant, SHO of Sector 14 police station.

