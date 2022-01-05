Man Threatens To Kill Daughter Of Woman He Raped 5 Years Ago: Cops

The woman now lives with her in-laws and has a young daughter

An FIR has been filed against a man for allegedly raping a woman five years ago and who is now threatening to post her private pictures online, police said on Tuesday.

The action came on complaint of a 25-year-old woman who alleged that the accused has also been threatening to kill her daughter if she refuses to make physical relation with him.

According to her complaint, the incident took place five years back, when Ansar, the accused, barged into her house when she was alone and raped her.

She said soon after the incident she got married and now lives with her in-laws and has a young daughter.

“The accused Ansar claims to have my photos and video clip with him. He threatened me that if I didn't return to him and do not make physical relation, he will kill my daughter,” the woman said, according to police.

“He calls me often and threatens to my pictures viral on social media. I am totally fed up and have even considered committing suicide, but now I want strict action against him,” she said.

Ansar was charged under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Sohna Sadar Solice Station, police said.

“As per the complaint FIR has been registered and we are verifying the facts. Action will be taken as per the law,” said Inspector Devender Singh said.

