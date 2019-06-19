Man Arrested For Allegedly Masturbating On Woman At Gurgaon Metro Station

A man was arrested after a woman accused him of masturbating on her.

A man was arrested on Wednesday after a woman accused him of masturbating on her inside a metro station in Gurgaon.

The incident occurred on June 14 but came to light on Tuesday when the woman recounted her ordeal in a Twitter post. The woman said she sensed something was wrong when she felt something on her back. When she turned around, she saw a man had allegedly masturbared on her. She then slapped the man, who hurled abuses at her.

"I was shocked, scared, traumatised. And I feel shame that metro, which is supposed to be the safest mode of transport for women, where chief minister is offering free rides to women, lacks clearly in making it safe in the first place... We don't want free rides, we want safety which every government promises but none has been able to provide us. We fear walking out. Was 9:25 really that late?" the woman tweeted, tagging Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The woman said no one inside the Metro station in Gurgaon came to her help.

Mr Kejriwal had promised to give free rides to women on the Delhi Metro network and government buses, a move that some say does not fully address the issue of women's safety and instead would put strain on the Metro's earnings.

The woman also claimed the police was slow to react to her call for help. "I am ashamed of this system where every day we read rape stories and molestation cases in the newspapers, where we have TV shows asking us to stay alert and safe. But what is happening on ground zero? Nothing... Why aren't there enough CCTV cameras inside the complex? How could he run away,?" tweeted the woman who said she faced the horror at HUDA City Centre Metro Station.

The Delhi Metro is owned by the centre and the Delhi government in a 50:50 partnership. The Central Industrial Security Force, under the Home Ministry led by Amit Shah, takes care of the security of the vast network in coordination with the state police.