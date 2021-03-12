Lightning Strike In Gurgaon Caught On Camera. 1 Dead, 3 Injured

The incident took place this morning at Signature Villas apartment complex in Gurgaon

One person was killed and three were injured today in Gurgaon after lightning struck a tree under which they had been standing to avoid getting drenched in the rains. The horrific incident was caught on a security camera.

The incident took place this evening at Signature Villas apartment complex in Gurgaon's Sector 82. The four men are part of the horticulture staff at the residential society.

CCTV footage shows the men standing under the tree to escape the drizzle. Suddenly, lightning strikes the tree. Within split seconds, three people collapse. The fourth man, who is leaning against the tree, takes another second to fall on the ground, the clip shows.

One man was brought dead to a local hospital, another was in intensive care with severe burns. Two are out of danger.

"It has been raining in new Gurgaon, near Manesar, since morning. The rains are accompanied by brisk winds and lightning," Gaurav Yadav, resident of a residential society in Gurgaon's Sector 81, told NDTV.