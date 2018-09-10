Gurugram Gangster's Son Arrested For Raping 11-Year-Old Girl

Piyush was booked under the POCSO Act based on the complaint of victim's mother. (Representational)

A 22-year-old man, son of a Gurugram gangster, has been arrested for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl, police said on Monday.

The arrested accused was identified as Piyush, son of Rakesh Banjara, a resident of village Sirhol near Sector 18 on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway.

Piyush is a student of a private university and lived in a rented flat in a residential society in Sector 82 where he committed the crime, the police said.

He was booked under the POCSO Act at Manesar Police Station based on the complaint of victim's mother.

Accused's father Rakesh Banjara is one of the key members of Gurugram's "Surender Fauji gang", the first organised gang of this millennium city.

Rakesh Banjara was active in the city in 1990s and is one of the two survivors of the gang. Currently, he is said to be hiding in Nepal.

"The accused was on Monday produced before the court, which sent him to judicial custody," said police officer Subhash Boken.