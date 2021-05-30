Vaccine Camp For Transgenders Organised In Gurgaon

In a unique initiative by the Gurgaon health department, a special Covid vaccination camp was organised today for the transgender community at a government school. They were administered the first dose of Covishield.

The transgender community and sex workers expressed gratitude to the Gurgaon administration for organising this camp. Speaking to NDTV, Kiran Sakhi, 46, who got her first jab said, "We feel honoured that a special vaccination camp was arranged for us. The transgender community takes this as an honour that the Gurgaon administration thought of us. We are very thankful".

Earlier in the week, the Gurgaon health department had conducted a similar initiative by organising a special vaccination camp for persons with special needs at Ambience mall. At least 100 people with special needs were administered the first dose of the Covaxin vaccine.

Gurugram: Vaccination camps for those with special needs



NDTV's Shonakshi Chakravarty reports#COVID19Vaccinepic.twitter.com/YAUK7gSBkh — NDTV (@ndtv) May 27, 2021



Radhika Srinivasan had brought her son Akhilesh to the special vaccine camp. "My son Akhilesh is a special needs child. It was difficult because I was wondering how to get him vaccinated because he cannot go in crowds," she said.



Ravi Somani, father of a special needs child, told NDTV, "Children with special needs are vulnerable to all the infections, their immunity system is so weak. We were afraid of going to a normal camp because there were long queues. My child was vaccinated here in a matter of minutes. The process was clean and smooth".