Woman Allegedly Harassed, Husband Hit On Head With Bottle In Gurgaon Restaurant

Gurgaon restaurant attack: The incident took place on Sunday night and was caught on CCTV camera.

A family's dinner date at a Gurgaon restaurant turned ugly after a group of men allegedly harassed a woman and hit her husband on the head with a liquor bottle after they objected, reported news agency ANI.

The incident took place on Sunday night and was caught on CCTV camera installed in the restaurant located in Sector 47 on Sohna Road.

In the surveillance footage, a group of six men, reportedly drunk, can be seen gathering around the family's dinner table, engaging in an argument. This is followed by them attacking the woman's husband.

An FIR has been registered against the accused men who are on the run.

(With Inputs From ANI)

