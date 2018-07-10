Gurgaon Man Arrested For Making Videos Of Sleeping Nurses

The incident occurred on the intervening night of July 2 and July 3 but was reported to the police yesterday.

Gurgaon | | Updated: July 10, 2018 16:10 IST
The accused and the nurses had been living in the same paying guest accommodation. (Representational)

Gurgaon: 

A man was arrested for allegedly recording a video of two nurses while they were sleeping in their paying guest accommodation in Gurgaon's Sector-5, the police said today.

One of the women, a 28-year-old nurse, approached the sector-5A police station. The woman stated in her complaint that they were sleeping in their room and when they got up, they noticed a man standing near their window and making their video on his mobile phone, Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan said.

The man was living in the same paying guest (PG) accommodation as the women.

"They raised an alarm but the accused managed to escape. The next morning the women complained to the owner of the paying guest accommodation, but he did not take action against the accused and let him continue living in his PG", Mr Bokan added.

"We have arrested the accused from his PG and also booked the owner on the charge of criminal conspiracy. We have seized the phone of the accused. The accused claimed he deleted the video. A probe is underway," the officer added.
 

Gurgaon NewsGurgaon NursesGurgaon Police

