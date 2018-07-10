Gurgaon Man Arrested For Making Videos Of Sleeping Nurses

The accused and the nurses had been living in the same paying guest accommodation. (Representational)

A man was arrested for allegedly recording a video of two nurses while they were sleeping in their paying guest accommodation in Gurgaon's Sector-5, the police said today.



The incident occurred on the intervening night of July 2 and July 3 but was reported to the police yesterday.



One of the women, a 28-year-old nurse, approached the sector-5A police station. The woman stated in her complaint that they were sleeping in their room and when they got up, they noticed a man standing near their window and making their video on his mobile phone, Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan said.



The man was living in the same paying guest (PG) accommodation as the women.



