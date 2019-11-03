Unable To Return Money, MBA Student Allegedly Kills Financier In Gurgaon

A hunt is on to arrest the other accused involved in the crime (Representational)

A woman student and her associate were arrested for allegedly killing a financier in Gurugram after he demanded his money back, a police officer said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Sumit Phoghat, 24, an MBA student, and Vikram, 32. They were arrested from Gurgaon's Honda Chowk in the early hours of Saturday.

Both the accused are natives of Haryana's Charkhi Dadri and Jhajjar.

The incident came to light on Thursday when Gurgaon police found the body of the victim, Roshan Lal, with bullets, at a flat in Gurgaon's Sector-103.

"When investigators informed Lal's son Rahul about the murder, he told police that Lal had gone to his finance office in Jhajjar on October 31 when Phogat took him somewhere," Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan said.

A police team on a tip-off arrested Phoghat and her associate.

During interrogation, the accused told police that they knew Lal through common friends. Lal helped them financially and he had given some money to Phoghat which she was unable to return.

When Lal asked for his money, she made a plan to eliminate him. As per the plan, she, along with Vikram, took Lal to Gurgaon from Jhajjar.

They later had liquor in the flat and when Lal was fully intoxicated, she took his revolver and shot him on his temple. The accused later ran away from the spot, the officer added.

A hunt is on to arrest the other accused involved in the crime.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.