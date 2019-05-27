Polish National Arrested In Gurgaon For Possessing Opium, 4 Kg Cannabis

The accused said he had come to India on a tourist visa around 7-8 months ago (Representational)

A Polish national was arrested in Gurugram on Monday and 345 grams of opium allegedly recovered from him, police said.

Patryak, 28, resident of Poland, is a musician who had performed in live concerts and parties in Delhi, a police spokesperson said.

During patrolling in DLF Phase-1 area of Gurugram, two foreigners were spotted moving in a suspicious manner and after seeing the cops they tried to run away, police said.

However, Patryak was caught but his accomplice Kazi managed to flee after throwing a bag he was carrying, the spokesperson said.

Police said 345 grams of opium was recovered from Patryak and 4.285 kg charas (cannabis) from the bag.

During interrogation, the accused said he had come to India on a tourist visa around 7-8 months ago and also went to Kullu in Himachal Pradesh.

In Kullu he met Kazi who roped him in for selling narcotics in Delhi to earn extra money, the spokesperson said.

A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and the Foreigners Act has been registered against Patryak while efforts are on to arrest Kazi, police said.