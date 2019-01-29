16-Year-Old Allegedly Raped In Gurgaon, Accused Arrested

The accused has been identified as Gaurav Saini, 24 (Representational)

A youth has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and raping a girl in Farukhnagar area, police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Gaurav Saini, 24, they said.

The incident came to light on Monday after the 16-year-old girl refused to attend school.

"According to victim, on January 24 she was abducted by the accused in a car from outside the gate of her school around 8 am. The accused took her to an isolated place and raped her thrice," SHO of Maneser police station Kanta Devi said.

"After receiving the complaint, we immediately raided the accused's house and arrested him. Medical examination of the victim confirmed rape," the SHO said.