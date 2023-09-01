Drunk Men Attack CNG Station Staff On Delhi-Jaipur Highway In Gurugram

Two men from the group were caught on the spot by CNG station employees, said police (Representational)

A manager and two attendants of a CNG station in Gurugram, on Delhi-Jaipur highway, were critically injured after a group of drunken men allegedly attacked them, police said on Thursday.

The accused allegedly brutally thrashed the three victims with sticks at midnight on Wednesday and the incident was captured by CCTV cameras installed at the station, they said.

Two men from the group were caught on the spot by other employees while the rest managed to flee away in their car, they added.

An FIR has been registered at Kherki Daula Police Station and two accused have been arrested, police said.

According to police, the incident happened around 1 am when a car reached the Assam Oil petrol pump-cum-CNG station near Nakhrola village on the highway. All occupants of the car were drunk and they stepped outside when the car got a refill, they said.

CNG station attendant Krishan Kumar said in his police complaint that when another attendant Aakash asked them for money, they started misbehaving with him.

Soon after, they brutally attacked Aakash with sticks. When manager Sukhbir and another attendant at the station, Biju, tried to intervene, they attacked them as well, the complainant said.

“To escape from them, we started some fire extinguishers installed at the station to spread smoke. Soon after, other employees and some vehicle drivers helped us and we caught two of them and informed the police. The others escaped in their car,” the complainant said.

“All three – Sukhbir, Aakash and Biju – are critically injured and are being treated at a hospital,” Krishan Kumar said in his complaint.

After receiving information on the matter, police reached the spot and took both the accused in custody. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Kherki Daula Police Station on Thursday, said police.

The two men arrested are identified as Pravesh and Naveen, residents of Manesar while police are carrying out searches to nab other accused.

The main cause behind the incident will be clear after others involved in the incident are arrested, said Ajay Malik, SHO of Kherki Daula Police Station.

